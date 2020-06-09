Cripps puts contract talks on hold

Patrick Cripps is contracted until the end of next season. Picture: Michael Klein

The AFL lockdown could have an unexpected impact - and an unwanted one for Carlton fans.

Blues co-captain and star midfielder Patrick Cripps has put contract talks on hold after spending several weeks back in his home state of Western Australia.

Cripps signed an extension in 2018 tying him to the Blues until the end of 2021. Carlton is hoping to secure the midfield bull on a long-term contract.

"They would love to get that done this year rather than it becoming an issue next year, but I don't think they are able to do that," veteran journalist Jon Anderson said on the latest episode of the Herald Sun Footy Podcast.

"Could (returning home during the lockdown) lead to the heartstrings being pulled to go back to your home state?

"You can draw whatever conclusion you like, whether it's him potentially exploring a chance to go back to WA ... He does love Carlton but he's a professional sportsperson who wants to see results. That's why the rest of this season is so important."

Also on this week's episode of the Herald Sun Footy Podcast, Ando, Lauren Wood, Michael Warner and Scott Gullan discuss the failures of the AFL illicit drug policy, which clubs are under the most pressure when the season restarts and Ando names his best St Kilda team of the past 50 years.

