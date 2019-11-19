‘Creepy’ find on mum’s new baby cam

A MUM has gone wildly viral after she shared a slightly terrifying photo of her "creepy" baby cam discovery.

Elise Bannister took to social media to share a picture of her young son Finn taken by a VTech baby monitor that she had recently purchased.

In the video still, little Finn can be seen on his back, staring into the camera in an eerie image Elise described as "something from a low-budget horror movie" - and Twitter users have since applauded her post with thousands of likes and shares.

This baby monitor photo has gone massively viral after it was shared by a parent with a funny sense of humour. Picture: Twitter / @PassionPopSoc

"We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake," Elise wrote in a post that has attracted more than 409,000 likes and 83,000 shares as of Monday morning.

Some users teased that the "demonic" youngster might need to be baptised again, while another said the stunning photo was a sure-fire sign the boy would start to "fly" around age two.

Congratulations on your bundle of demonic energy — Aya S ♿️✡️🇨🇺 (@disabledsirena) November 15, 2019

Is your baby baptized? If so, might want to try it again. First time clearly didn't take. — 💀Vita🥀Breva💀 (@BrevaVita) November 15, 2019

to be fair the monitor would probably be fine if your baby weren't haunted. — insects insects insects insects (@insectsinsects) November 15, 2019

That happens to a kid i know, he started flying around age 2 — Panini for impeachment (@panininef) November 15, 2019

Others seized the moment to share spooky photos from their own children's baby monitors and creepy stories of their experiences with the devices.

Yep- mine sits there, staring without blinking like this for too long to be comfortable with pic.twitter.com/A4MJZnr76B — Jonathon Ojinnaka (@Jono_Ojinnaka) November 16, 2019

I had a similar treat one night. pic.twitter.com/ygcesUhjS7 — Jeff Louella (@jefflouella) November 15, 2019

Yeah, it’s a common thing on these cameras apparently. My daughter was laying upside down, which made it even more creepy pic.twitter.com/T7iAtqCo2f — Todd Miller (@MillerTodd87) November 15, 2019

Elise, meanwhile, is taking the creepy image in stride - and good humour.

"When I first started it up and saw that Finn was just silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie, I absolutely lost it laughing. It was hilariously creepy," she told Today. "I initially took the picture to share with a group chat of friends. I had no idea it would go this far!"

She also poked fun at herself by later sharing a "normal" photo of her son.

this has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is 💖 pic.twitter.com/KnZaPavLXS — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 15, 2019

Last month, another mum had a run-in with her baby cam after spotting what she thought was another person on the screen.

US mum Maritza Elizabeth detailed on Facebook the moment she discovered her worst nightmare - that her son wasn't sleeping in his cot alone.

"So last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept," she wrote alongside a photo taken from the baby monitor of her son asleep.

Thankfully, the truth turned out to be far less sinister, but you can totally see why she was so worked up.

The mum was horrified to see another baby on the camera. Picture: Facebook

In an image shared from her baby cam, you can clearly see that next to the curled-up child is the face of another baby, which Maritza "tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping" to catch.

But in the morning she discovered there was no ghost - just a husband who had missed a step when changing the sheets in her son's cot.

"Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets," she said. "I could kill him."