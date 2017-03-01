Creatives line up for Lismore Women's Festival

The Ironing Maidens will be performing the Clean & Green Laundromat in North Lismore on Wednesday 8 th March at 6pm.

THE Lismore Women's Festival has attracted both local and national artists for its creative line-up performing a number of world firsts.

Composer Naima Fine is to appear as well the talented and fascinating The Ironing Maidens.

Fine's pieces have been composed for the festival and bring together the community for a contemporary classical music concert called Listening to Wom*n.

Fine's all-women ensemble includes some of the region's best musicians including Kate Gittins (Binna Burra) on clarinet; Julie Metcalfe (Lilian Rock) on violin; Jolanda Moyle (Barker's Vale) on sarangi; Lisa Cameron (Lismore) on cello; and Fine (Terania Creek) on flute and cello.

The concert will be performed as part of Serpentine Gallery's Exhibition (Woman - In All Her Forms) Opening night on Friday, March 10 at 6pm.

Melbourne composer Kris Eira will perform a suite entitled Brilliant in the car park, about the historical holding-back of women mathematicians, and intergenerational trauma.

This will be featured alongside works by local Lisa Cameron and Sam Wolf.

Fox Photo Den is holding an exhibition of environmental portraits of local women who inspire: to be better, to do better. The ppening night is Monday, March 1 at 5pm. The exhibition is running until Sunday, March 12.

The Ironing Maidens are performing their "multi-media, eclectic electronic arts piece to explore gender roles, queer and women's issues and technology” at the Clean & Green Laundromat in North Lismore on Wednesday, March 8, at 6pm.

Moz Troniquz is running Big Girl's Blouse including Infinite Rhythm, Danceel and The Feels, and Vallhala Lights on Thursday, March 9 at 7.30pm at The Tatts Hotel.

Janenne Vickery and Emma Jukes invite you to LADY-OKE! at The Northern on Wednesday, March 8, at 7.30pm.

River FM is featuring two Women's Music Shows: The Art House on Saturday, March 4, from noon and Funk Force on Saturday, March 11 from 2pm.

The Festival Finale - A Celebration of Femme - will be held at Northern Rivers Conservatorium on Saturday March 11 between noon and 4pm.

Check out all the events on the program: www.lismorewomensfestival

.org.au or facebook @lismorewomensfestival.