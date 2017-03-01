Creatives line up for Lismore Women's Festival

THE Lismore Women's Festival has attracted both local and national artists for its creative line-up performing a number of world firsts.
Composer Naima Fine is to appear as well the talented and fascinating The Ironing Maidens.
- Fine's pieces have been composed for the festival and bring together the community for a contemporary classical music concert called Listening to Wom*n.
Fine's all-women ensemble includes some of the region's best musicians including Kate Gittins (Binna Burra) on clarinet; Julie Metcalfe (Lilian Rock) on violin; Jolanda Moyle (Barker's Vale) on sarangi; Lisa Cameron (Lismore) on cello; and Fine (Terania Creek) on flute and cello.
The concert will be performed as part of Serpentine Gallery's Exhibition (Woman - In All Her Forms) Opening night on Friday, March 10 at 6pm.
- Melbourne composer Kris Eira will perform a suite entitled Brilliant in the car park, about the historical holding-back of women mathematicians, and intergenerational trauma.
This will be featured alongside works by local Lisa Cameron and Sam Wolf.
- Fox Photo Den is holding an exhibition of environmental portraits of local women who inspire: to be better, to do better. The ppening night is Monday, March 1 at 5pm. The exhibition is running until Sunday, March 12.
- The Ironing Maidens are performing their "multi-media, eclectic electronic arts piece to explore gender roles, queer and women's issues and technology” at the Clean & Green Laundromat in North Lismore on Wednesday, March 8, at 6pm.
- Moz Troniquz is running Big Girl's Blouse including Infinite Rhythm, Danceel and The Feels, and Vallhala Lights on Thursday, March 9 at 7.30pm at The Tatts Hotel.
- Janenne Vickery and Emma Jukes invite you to LADY-OKE! at The Northern on Wednesday, March 8, at 7.30pm.
- River FM is featuring two Women's Music Shows: The Art House on Saturday, March 4, from noon and Funk Force on Saturday, March 11 from 2pm.
- The Festival Finale - A Celebration of Femme - will be held at Northern Rivers Conservatorium on Saturday March 11 between noon and 4pm.
Check out all the events on the program: www.lismorewomensfestival
.org.au or facebook @lismorewomensfestival.
