Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Politics

Creating jobs the top govt priority: PM

by Colin Brinsden
4th Jul 2019 4:49 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says the main focus for his government is the creation of jobs.

In his first question to the prime minister in the new parliament, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese asked which policies are working the best for the economy - wages, consumer demand, interest rates or productivity.

"All of them are, all working together," Mr Morrison responded.

"But the issue that this government is most focused on above all things ... is the creation of jobs."

He added the government's income tax cuts will go through the house later on Thursday to the benefit of all Australians.

economy employment jobs scomo

