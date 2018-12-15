Creating an equal opportunity in the classroom

IT IS our job as a Government to make sure every child has equal opportunity to achieve in the classroom.

This week I welcomed the announcement the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government will invest an additional $100 million on school maintenance, bringing the total investment to an unprecedented $847 million over four years.

For the Lismore Electorate that means a total of $8,560,653 has been allocated for maintenance work for the 18/19 Financial Year, providing a huge boost to our sixty schools.

This funding, alongside that which has already been made available, will continue the work being done to re-paint buildings, replace carpet and get on top existing maintenance work.

The great work Lismore City Council is doing to become fully self-sufficient in generating electricity through renewable sources has again been supported by the NSW Government.

Lismore Library has received $81,439 through the NSW Government's Heritage Near Me Green Energy Grant program, to help improve energy efficiency and reduce power bills at the aged facility.

This grant will allow Lismore City Council to reduce the amount of energy being used at the heritage library building by upgrading lights to LED's and applying a window insulation to improve the efficiency of heating and cooling systems.