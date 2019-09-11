Menu
Login
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
News

CRAZY: How did this truckie walk away from this?

Kate Dodd
by
11th Sep 2019 9:21 AM

IF THIS happened to you, you'd climb out of your truck looking just as stunned as this Canadian truck driver. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

In footage posted to Facebook by Sharon Gauthier, a Penske truck appears to veer off into a ditch, catapulting the back end up into the air before gracefully landing onto someone's roof. 

According to police in Alban, Ontario, where the incident occurred, nobody was inside the home at the time and noone was hurt. 

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was charged with careless driving. 

More Stories

canada penske truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News AREAS of the Northern Rivers are heading into high fire danger periods in the coming days, so what do the warnings mean, and what are your obligations?

    Seeds the start of something big

    Seeds the start of something big

    News Growing from seeds is gardening joy

    OPINION: Maintaining hope in the face of grimness

    OPINION: Maintaining hope in the face of grimness

    Opinion Maintaining hope in the face of grimness

    OPINION: Thank you for the kindest of welcomes

    OPINION: Thank you for the kindest of welcomes

    Opinion OPINION: Thanks for the kind greetings