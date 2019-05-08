UPDATE: Paramedics gain access to trapped duo after crash

UPDATE 12.15PM: EMERGENCY crews have finally gained access to two people injured in a crash west of Mackay.

Ergon Energy have disconnected power to power lines, which had trapped the pair after their vehicle struck a power pole.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing the two patients.

Mackay Eungella Road remains closed to all traffic between Marian and Mirani.

UPDATE 11.36AM: MACKAY Eungella Road is expected to be closed to all traffic for at least the next two hours.

Emergency services have called Ergon Energy to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Brand Road to disconnect power lines.

The fallen power line are preventing emergency services from treating two people who have been injured in the single vehicle crash.

Traffic is being diverted down Mirani-Boldon Road.

UPDATE 11.30AM: TWO people are trapped behind power lines after a crash at Mirani this morning.

Emergency services are working to gain access to the pair, who appear to be injured after the ute they were travelling in crashed head-on into a tree.

Reports from the scene suggest a woman is lying on the ground with a male supporting her, but their injuries are at this stage unknown.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene.

BREAKING 11.15AM: EMERGENCY crews are responding to a traffic crash at Mirani.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle has struck a power pole at the intersection of Mackay Eungella Road and Brand Road.

As a result of the crash, the power pole has been knocked down and live power lines are across the roadway.

Mackay Eungella Road is blocked in both directions.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured.