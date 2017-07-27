CRAP MAP: Best and worst loos of Lismore

THERE was a huge reaction to The Lismore Echo's story on the state of the Transit Centre's amenities, but none so enlightening as that of Kerry from East Lismore.

Kerry is a retired nurse who has asked his full name remains disclosed.

As a sufferer of chronic irritable bowel syndrome, Kerry has become an expert on the state of Lismore's loos.

As he will tell you himself: "believe me, when I've gotta go, I've gotta go!"

In a bid to get his health on track, Kerry walks for an hour a day and, as a consequence, says he has used every amenity in Lismore.

"Having been a nurse, I have had a lot to do with bodily functions and I understand the need for hygiene," he said.

"I am someone who values the state of our community toilets and how important they are for everyone in our city."

The Echo met up with Kerry in order to collate this guide to the best and worst of Lismore's toilets.

See his comments and ratings below.

Please note his comments relate to the male facilities only.

1. Lismore Square

"Umteen cubicles and adequate urinals."

2. Lismore Central

"Two cubicles and two urinals - perfect."

3. Lismore CBD - Keen St

"Only used them three times, but each time there were no hand towels."

4. Brown's Creek

"Absolutely brilliant. Clean, one of best I've been into."

5. South Lismore Railway Station

"One cubicle, two urinals - never had a problem, although there are people who drink outside."

6. Wade Park, East Lismore

"One cubicle, two urinals - perfectly clean, toilet paper - not a problem.

"To sit on the toilet can be very claustrophobic."

7. Transit Centre

"Three cubicles and heaps of room with long urinal - often blocked and smelly and the doors don't lock."

8. Tourist Centre at Heritage Park

"One toilet and one urinal. Last time I went, there were black foot prints leading into the block.

"I nearly slipped over, the floor was so wet and had to grab the wall. Blocked on most occasions. That is where tourists go when they first come to Lismore. Bit of a worry really."

9. Oakes Oval

"One cubicle, one small urinal. It always smells. Recently had faeces smeared on the walls that was still there a week later. Grog bottles often left behind and the doors don't lock. Lighting is bad when entering."