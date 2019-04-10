Menu
A mobile crane has collapsed onto a house in Yarraville in Melbourne's west.
News

Crane collapses, drops house onto roof

10th Apr 2019 3:16 PM

A crane carrying a partially built home has flipped onto another house, causing three people inside to flee for their lives.

Two teenagers and a woman were forced to run from their Yarraville home on Schild St, in Melbourne's inner west, when the crane fell onto their roof.

Victoria Police said the structure attached to the crane was a partially made home being added to a vacant block when it fell onto the next-door neighbour.

 

 

 

It collapsed at a property on Schild St. Picture: Daniel Pockett
It collapsed at a property on Schild St. Picture: Daniel Pockett

 

A crane is seen after it collapsed on two houses in Yarraville, Melbourne, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP
A crane is seen after it collapsed on two houses in Yarraville, Melbourne, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

 

Firefighters assess the scene. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP
Firefighters assess the scene. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

 

At least 20 firefighters are on the scene and Melbourne Fire Brigade has brought in a heavy rescue appliance with specialist urban search and rescue operators to assist.

"The crane collapsed onto two houses and thankfully, everyone on scene at the time has been accounted for," MFB said in a statement.

Firefighters are now in the process of working out how to stand the crane back up.

At this stage it is not known what caused the crane to collapse.

Paramedics were called to the home at 1pm today and assessed two people, believed to be the crane driver and a person helping the driver.

Worksafe has been notified.

