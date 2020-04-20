Menu
FUN TAKE: Danielle Murray of Design by Danni teamed up with Judy Copley Couture for a quirky coronavirus-inspired fashion shoot, to give people something to smile about. Picture: CADE Media
Fashion & Beauty

‘Covid chores’ inspire eye-catching photo shoot

Scott Sawyer
20th Apr 2020 12:11 PM
CORONAVIRUS constraints have sparked a photo shoot with a twist, in a bid to give people a rare smile.

Interior designer Danielle Murray, of Design by Danni, donned a dress from Caloundra-based Judy Copley Couture for a quirky, coronavirus chores photo session at Ms Murray's Tanawha home on Saturday.

A matching face mask was also designed for the shoot.

Ms Murray said it was a "bit of fun" in what were strange times, and the pair had hoped to give people something to smile about.

"The whole point was literally just to brighten someone's day," Ms Murray said.

"It was purely for a bit of fun."

Photographer Cade Mooney captured Ms Murray mowing, cleaning and even scooping the pool.

Ms Murray said the images had "absolutely gone off" on social media platforms after she posted them, as people lapped up the lighthearted take on the situation.

coronavirussunshinecoast covid 19 danielle murray fashion health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

