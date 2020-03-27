Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

How you can support local businesses right now

Cath Plitz
27th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

COVID19 is changing the way we live. For many people, navigating this new socio-economic landscape is challenging.

Lismore resident Sally Flannery has picked up the bat and built an online hub for the local community to interact with and support local businesses.

"In the nicest way possible I think there is a bit of a disconnect between traditional methods of support (i.e. how councils and government bodies are helping) and it's often just not quick enough or targeted enough," Ms Flannery said.

 

>>> Why 80 per cent of Aussies Need to Stay Home

 

Beginning as a Facebook group to support small business after the bushfires and subsequent flooding, Ms Flannery's project grew into a platform where businesses could easily communicate whether they were open, how they were trading and what services they were offering.

"Basically, the website is to make it as easy as possible for people to find contact details and even discover new businesses," Ms Flannery said.

Ms Flannery added that the community has been sharing posts and inviting people to Facebook groups.

 

>>> Takeaway Revolution

 

"Business owners have been amazing jumping onto the website and listing," she said.

Ms Flannery said the plan moving forward is to grow the online hub so people can easily find businesses to support during these confusing times and have the site as simple as possible for the community to navigate.

"I want to keep campaigning and promoting businesses and encouraging the community to support them if they can afford to," she said.

"I have set up a Facebook event for Saturday, March 28 called Netflix & Chew Party to promote our local food businesses by ordering takeaway then sharing on our Facebook page what you are watching on the box."

The event is open to the public and can be joined here https://www.facebook.com/events/140474300729352/

Business owners can list their business free at www.supportlismore.com. The Facebook group is called "Supporting Lismore Small Business".

 

>>> Foxtel opens up library to all subscribers

coronavirusnorthernrivers foxtel lismore business netflix northern rivers businesses northernrivers community support local businesses take away food what's open
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Timing of first online cattle sale couldn’t be better

        premium_icon Timing of first online cattle sale couldn’t be better

        News STRONG sales at NRLX’s weaner sale where bids were made through StockLive.

        Need for mental health services more important than ever

        premium_icon Need for mental health services more important than ever

        News HEADSPACE is adapting it services to remain accessible to it’s users during the...

        Generous landlord reduces commercial rent by 40 per cent

        premium_icon Generous landlord reduces commercial rent by 40 per cent

        News 14 commercial tenants in Casino will benefit from the rent reduction

        IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border crossing

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border crossing

        Information Check out what the border shut down looks like in practise