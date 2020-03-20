COVID-19 pandemic puts Writers Festival plans on hold

Byron Bay Writers Festival 2019. Tickets to this year’s festival had been scheduled to go on sale in April.

TICKETS to the 24th Byron Writers Festival were planned to go on sale on April 1.

But organisers have released a statement saying this has been put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

“Just last week we were in the midst of planning for the 24th Byron Writers Festival and this week we are empathising with our friends and colleagues in so many arts organisations across the nation,” festival director Edwina Johnson said in the statement.

“We are particularly thinking of our friends at writers’ festivals in Australia and New Zealand who have had to cancel their forthcoming festivals.

“Our hearts go out to all affected by this pandemic and our thanks to all who are working tirelessly to support communities everywhere.”

Ms Johnson wrote she was aware the community would be “inundated” with COVID-19 messages.

“The outlook for Byron Writers Festival 2020 changes daily, however in light of current public health advice regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), festival tickets will not be going on sale on April 1 as previously planned,” she said.

“Byron Writers Festival are constantly appraising the public health recommendations from both Federal and State government, putting the safety of our festival guests, audiences, volunteers and staff as our first priority.

“The board and staff are closely monitoring all COVID-19 developments and will update you on plans for this year’s Festival in the coming weeks.

“Thank you for your patience and support.”

The festival’s Writers on the Road regional tour which was scheduled for March 30 to April 3 will be rescheduled to later in the year.

The annual residential mentorship, from May 11 to 15, will also be rescheduled and applications will be extended until April 30.

If you’re craving Byron Writers Festival insight, podcasts from past events are available at soundcloud.com/byronwf.