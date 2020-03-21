Menu
COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

21st Mar 2020 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:53 PM
FOUR more people in the Toowoomba region have tested positive to COVID-19.

According to Darling Downs Health one case was a Toowoomba couple returning from travel who are currently in self-isolation, another was a man returning from travel currently in the Toowoomba Hospital, while the third case was a returning traveller currently in self-isolation in Toowoomba.

This takes the region's total to six confirmed COVID-19 cases, after cases were confirmed in Toowoomba and the South Burnett in recent days.

They are part of another 37 confirmed cases from the past 24 hours by the State Government this afternoon, bringing the total number for the state up to 221.

The patients include 18 males and 19 females, with ages ranging from one-year-old to 75.

"Contact tracing is underway for these new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required," the release said.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state."

It comes after the first confirmed case for Toowoomba was revealed by health officials on Thursday.

Residents are reminded to keep up good hygiene practices, maintain social distancing and stay away from large crowds.

