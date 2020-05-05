COVID-19 prompts Lifeline appeal in its 57 years

AN EMERGENCY appeal had been launched in response to the increased pressure Lifeline is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AN EMERGENCY appeal had been launched in response to the increased pressure Lifeline is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIFELINE Lismore's Niall Mulligan is urging those who can to donate to the suicide prevention service's first national emergency appeal in its 57-year history.

The call centre manager welcomed the recent Federal and NSW Government funding measures to support mental health organisations including Lifeline, but acknowledged more funds are required to fill the gap caused by COVID-19 and its impact on traditional fundraising.

Mr mulligan said the forced closures of Lifeline's 250 retail stores due to COVID-19 had added "significant revenue loss" to the organisation.

"There have been some financial challenges due to the closure of our stores," Mr Mulligan said.

"It was a blow to have to close, but we are looking forward to when the government tells us we can reopen.

"We do have to be ultra-careful, a lot of our volunteers are older, so we will be really slow to go back to work. Some people have JobKeeper payment which is good. "

He said the cancellation of mental health community training programs, book fairs, fundraising dinners and other events was further impacting the organisation.

Lifeline's campaign, You've Got 30 Seconds To Save A Life comes at a time when

Australians have been turning to Lifeline in record numbers as they grapple with COVID-19

on the back of the summer's bushfire devastation.

The campaign has an ambitious target to raise $5 million to ensure none of Lifeline's 40 centres have to close and continue to provide crisis support through 13 11 14 as well as suicide prevention services directly to the community.

"We are experiencing the highest number of calls in our history," Mr Mulligan said.

"As the service braces for continued increases throughout this time of uncertainty, we are calling for donations from those who can, to help save lives."

He said volunteer and staff recruitment at the Lismore site are on hold "for obvious reasons".

"We are starting to look at what we need to do over the next 6 to 12 months to keep our volunteer numbers stable," he said.

"We've been pleased to be able to engage with more vulnerable people than ever before, and donations to the appeal will only help us do this.

"We endeavour to continue doing all we can for vulnerable people over the next 6 to 12 months."

To donate to Lifeline, visit: https://fundraise.lifeline.org.au/emergency-appeal

If you need any support contact Lifeline at 131114 or chat online at www.lifeline.org.au (7pm - midnight, seven nights).