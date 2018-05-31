Couple show how Nimbin took on Woodstock

Woodstock Museum curators Shelli Lipton and Nathan Koenig, have been visiting for the Aquarius 45th Anniversary celebrations. They feel the activities of that 70s generation 'were a way to see right through the political and religious indoctrinations ...to see the truth, and its was different to what our parents were telling us.' They wanted to be free on this planet' and the expanding of their consciousness is still going on.

Woodstock Museum curators Shelli Lipton and Nathan Koenig, have been visiting for the Aquarius 45th Anniversary celebrations. They feel the activities of that 70s generation 'were a way to see right through the political and religious indoctrinations ...to see the truth, and its was different to what our parents were telling us.' They wanted to be free on this planet' and the expanding of their consciousness is still going on. Peter Derrett

ROLLING STONE magazine listed the Woodstock Festival, on a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains in Southern New York State in 1969, as one of the 50 moments that changed the history of Rock and Roll.

Woodstock Museum ambassadors Shelli Lipton and Nathan Koenig said the town of Nimbin took what Woodstock represented one step further.

The couple have been in Australia for the fourth time, showing documentaries and films about the connection between Woodstock and the Northern Rivers as part of the Aquarius Celebration 2018.

Mr Koenig said it was a number of Sydney University representatives from the National Union Students who took the Aquarius Festival counter-culture and gave it a chance to "evolve in Nimbin, not just as a town, but as a place of many cooperatives, colleges and smaller communities”.

"The goal to create utopia took root in Nimbin and now we are seeing how it has evolved into the next generation. Some are thriving and some have had problems but, from humble beginnings, they are still here... the 60's Summer Of Love is represented in this town better than almost anywhere in the world,” said Mr Koenig.

"And now that the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is coming up there is a chance to take stock and deepen our understanding of what the era was all about.”

Mr Koenig and Ms Lipton have confirmed their plans to set up a trip for locals to celebrate 50 years from Woodstock.

"We are talking to travel agents locally in Lismore and Byron about booking a plane flight from Australia to the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock Music festival,” Mr Koenig said.

"We are in touch with the producer of all three Woodstock music festivals, he comes often to the museum, but he is not announcing anything yet, but we are attempting to take a plane-load of Australians and Nimbinites over for the festival and to have a tour of the area.”

Mr Koenig said the festival will most likely be held in mid-August 2019.