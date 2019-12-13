Couple dobbed to RSPCA for being cruel to fake birds

An elderly couple have been accused of being cruel to their two birds. The only problem though is that the birds in question weren’t actually real.

An elderly couple have been accused of being cruel to their two birds. The only problem though is that the birds in question weren’t actually real.

AN ELDERLY Forest Lake couple have been dobbed into the RSPCA for being cruel to their two wooden birds.

Thetwo fake birds sit in cage on their front veranda.

The handcrafted cage had been made and given away as gift years ago but returned recently because the new owners no longer needed it but couldn't bear to throw it out.

Unable to look after pets themselves, the couple bought some fake grass and the two birds as decoration.

TOO REAL: The handcrafted bird cage with its two wooden occupants.

But they obviously looked real enough to fool passers by.

Last week in their letterbox was a typed anonymous note was signed by "Concerned".

"It's hard not to notice that you have two birds in a cage that is too small for them," they wrote.

"It would be impossible for them to spread their wings, no space to fly and receive adequate exercise.

"Even though the cage has a roof, the cage is positioned in direct sunlight. I can only hope there is adequate water in the cage …"

The passer-by was so concerned they had called the RSPCA.

"When I spoke to the RSPCA advised (sic) that this would be the equivalent to two people sitting in a crate, taking turns to stretch legs and in the direct sunlight, and not just for one day, but day on day … Can you just imagine how you would feel (think about it)."

The note ended by saying that the "RSPCA had advised that they may visit to check on the healthy and safety of the birds."

The letter arrived in the same week RSPCA Queensland called on holiday-makers who were leaving their pets with friends or family over the holidays to register with its Home Alone service.

CONCERNED: Letter left in the letterbox

RSPCA Queensland Reports of animals being neglected and abandoned traditionally spike during holiday periods so the Home Alone Service was set up to alleviate the burden on overworked inspectors who were continually being called to investigate possible cases of neglect and cruelty.

"The good intentions of neighbours looking out for the welfare of your pet can often lead to unneeded investigation," RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"Simply by completing your details on Home Alone when your family is going on holidays you can be reassured that RSPCA Inspectors will contact you or your animals' nominated caregiver if a complaint is lodged or the animal ends up at an RSPCA shelter."