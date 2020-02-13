Council to decide on 30 lot subdivision for East Lismore

Google Maps photo from Felicity Drive, East Lismore, of the land which will potentially be rezoned.

A RESIDENTIAL development planned for East Lismore is riding on the support of Lismore City Council.

Five hectares of rural land must be rezoned first before any residential subdivision can go ahead.

The proponent's grand plans of building a 140-lot subdivision on 15ha have been scaled back significantly after consultation with council planners.

Parts of the land were deemed too steep, and the town's sewerage system would not have coped with the development.

A 5ha area of land will instead be divided into 30 lots.

Minimum lot sizes for the development are 400sq m.

Constructed road access to the site is from the north via Felicity Drive and Wanda Drive.

The proposed site is not prone to flooding, however a bushfire threat has been identified.

Lismore Councillors will decide on whether to send the application to the state government for the next stage of approvals at a meeting on Tuesday, February 25.

The state government will put the item on public exhibition for a month if it is passed through council.

The matter was due to be discussed on Tuesday, but debate was delayed as the meeting ran late and was adjourned.