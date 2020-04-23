Council supports alcohol-free zones in Lismore, Nimbin

ALCOHOL-free zones will be re-established in Lismore and Nimbin for another four years.

Lismore City Council supported the extension at Tuesday’s meeting because of the looming July 10 deadline, when the current alcohol-free zone agreement expires.

The exclusion zone includes the Lismore CBD, North and South Lismore and the Nimbin

Village business area.

In the council business papers, the NSW Police supported the decision to have the zones continue for a further four-years.

“The proposed re-establishment of alcohol-free zones at Lismore and Nimbin is supported by Richmond Area Command Police,” the NSW Police stated.

“Alcohol-free zones have a significant impact on the ability of police to reduce alcohol related crime and anti-social behaviour at Lismore and Nimbin.

“Police are using their powers to confiscate and dispose of alcohol from people who are drinking in the alcohol-free zones which is reducing crime and making Lismore and Nimbin a safer place for residents and visitors.”