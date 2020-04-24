Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PAIRING UP: Lismore City Council has partnered with search engine Grant Guru to help finding grants easier. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
PAIRING UP: Lismore City Council has partnered with search engine Grant Guru to help finding grants easier. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Council launches new grants hub

Jackie Munro
24th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE City Council has joined forces with Australian grant search engine Grant Guru to deliver a “free one-stop-shop” website for business and community grants.

Using the newly created Lismore Grant Hub, users can simply use the search engine to find available grants and filter grants by specifying location, industry and type of project.

The website also assists with advice and top tips for finding and applying for grants to maximise your chances of receiving the funds you need.

Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham said the council wants to help local businesses and groups to find and apply for grants.

”There are a lot of great funding opportunities out there, but the process of finding and applying for grants can be daunting and time consuming, and many people don’t know where to start looking,” she said.

”Lismore Grant Hub will take the guess work out of searching for grants and help groups and businesses navigate the process.”

Businesses and community groups can register with the Lismore Grant Hub to receive email alerts about available grants at www.lismoregrantguru.com.au.

For further information or assistance with registering, contact Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387.

grant guru lismore city council lismore grant hub northern rivers community northern rivers councils shelley oldham
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors are hopeful of using Lennox Head as their training base as the NRL season gets set to return.

        Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

        premium_icon Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

        Business Company launches sanitiser, includes donation to frontline workers

        'I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum'

        premium_icon 'I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum'

        News Eight country kids talk about life on the home front

        12 months worth of hand sanitiser for NSW schools

        premium_icon 12 months worth of hand sanitiser for NSW schools

        Education Hand sanitiser stockpile for a year as kids prepare to return to school