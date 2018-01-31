Council is kicking sustainability goals

THIS week saw the official opening for our floating solar farm, located in East Lismore.

This Australian first proves that Lismore City Council has an eye on the future.

While solar farms are nothing new, this floating farm is revolutionary.

Following the spectacular success of the test project in Lismore, it will be rolled out by councils and private operators across the country.

Much like how we have led the way in waste and recycling, the country again looks to us for sustainable energy.

It is also the reason why the NSW Cities Power Partnership is holding their 2018 launch in Lismore.

The CPP, launched last year, has seen Lismore's leadership with the floating solar farm as a key driver in the local government sector.

It all started with our commitment to generate all our own power back in 2013 - a 10-year plan that will see Lismore continue to lead into the future.

The other great part of this project was the community funding.

Money wasn't borrowed from some big bank or corporation. It was raised 100 per cent from the local community, which will see a good return from their investment, along with the knowledge that they are helping make Lismore more sustainable.

The more we work with the community, the better our results will be. There is always an opportunity to go a little further than last time and this means pushing to get results that were not possible in past years.

This is the only way council can continue to lead and show our community that is how we are embracing our sustainability goals.

So next trip out of Lismore, heading on Wyrallah road Make sure you have a look at the future of power supplies in Lismore.

The floating farm is a sign of things to come.