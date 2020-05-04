Council explains why hundreds of bins weren’t collected

IF YOU’VE noticed your rubbish bin hasn’t been collected, you’re not the only one.

Lismore City Council has confirmed it experienced some issues with kerbside waste collection last week.

The council’s Director of Infrastructure Services, Peter Jeuken, said a number of factors had resulted in collection trucks being unable to complete daily bin collections.

He said several hundred bins were not collected last week because some staff on overdue leave, an unexpected truck break down, combined with unplanned leave and issues with extended overtime periods being accrued.

“We have experienced issues that normally we would be able to roster around, but when we have multiple issues impact our collection service there is not a lot of spare capacity in our resourcing to cover a large gap in this service,” Mr Jeuken said.

“The garbage truck is currently being repaired and will be back on the road in several days, collection truck drivers are doing additional hours and shifts and we are looking at external resources to help us catch up on our missed bin collections.”

Residents with missed bins have been asked to leave their bins out for collection and it is expected council staff will be able to get all the missed bins from last Thursday and Friday collected by the end of this week.

Mr Jeuken also urged people put their bins out the night before collection, because the council will need to do some bin collections in the early hours of the morning as a result of having one collection truck out of operation.