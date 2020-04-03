Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore City Council's councillors have released a joint statement calling for both State and Federal government assistance amid the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Lismore City Council
Lismore City Council's councillors have released a joint statement calling for both State and Federal government assistance amid the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Lismore City Council
News

Council calls for funding as community workforce ‘disaster fatigued’

Jackie Munro
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the coronavirus crisis deepening across the country, Lismore councillors have called on the Federal and NSW Governments to provide urgent assistance.

In a joint statement, the councillors are calling for financial assistance so Lismore City Council can “continue to provide the community with essential services during this critical time”.

“Our community is still recovering from the devastating 2017 one-in-a-hundred-year flood that had a $7.5 billion economic impact on our region,” the statement says.

“And in the last six months, we have been hit by the drought which almost decimated our agricultural sector, sustained major damage across our Local Government Area as a result of the devastating bushfires and bore a significant burden operating a number of evacuation centres, and endured another flooding of our CBD in February that hurt local businesses.”

The councillors said the assistance is needed as “the community and council’s workforce are disaster fatigued”.

“While the council is committed to providing support and maintaining essential services for our community, we urgently need financial assistance from both the Federal and State Governments as we deal with the COVID-19 virus,” the statement says.

“We request that the Federal Government urgently creates a process for approval and fast tracking of projects that Lismore has submitted to the Department of Infrastructure.”

The councillors’ requests for Federal Government including calling for the government to commit to funding job-creation projects immediately and ensuring all councils are fast tracked on the Job Keeper program, a program the councillors hope to see “announced immediately so that the council can commit to retaining essential services”.

The statement outlines a number of requests for the NSW State Government, including:

  • Urgently approving the Growing Local Economies, Employment Lands proposal that has been with the NSW Government since July 2019 and forward the agreement for immediate execution so that Lismore City Council can retain employees and stimulate local businesses as they struggle with COVID-19,
  • Ceasing the waste levy charges to Lismore City Council effective from April 1 through to July 2021,
  • Instructing Treasury Corporation to implement a loan hibernation period on all loan repayments effective from April 1 through to July 2021,
  • Instructing Treasury Corporation to reduce their loan restriction ratios immediately,
  • Releasing all road funding for grant-funded projects at the time of execution of the Deed of Agreement.
coronavirus covid-19 response lismore city council lismore councillors northern rivers coronavirus northern rivers councils
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Wave' of COVID-19 cases expected in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 'Wave' of COVID-19 cases expected in Northern NSW

        Health A FEVER clinic has been launched and help will be provided to backpackers and some of the most vulnerable in the community.

        One visitor per patient: New rules at our hospitals

        premium_icon One visitor per patient: New rules at our hospitals

        News Visiting hours will also be reduced and time limits will be enforced

        Construction work given weekend green light

        premium_icon Construction work given weekend green light

        News Boost for construction work to help deal with effects of COVID-19 measures

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices