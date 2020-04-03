Council calls for funding as community workforce ‘disaster fatigued’

Lismore City Council's councillors have released a joint statement calling for both State and Federal government assistance amid the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Lismore City Council

WITH the coronavirus crisis deepening across the country, Lismore councillors have called on the Federal and NSW Governments to provide urgent assistance.

In a joint statement, the councillors are calling for financial assistance so Lismore City Council can “continue to provide the community with essential services during this critical time”.

“Our community is still recovering from the devastating 2017 one-in-a-hundred-year flood that had a $7.5 billion economic impact on our region,” the statement says.

“And in the last six months, we have been hit by the drought which almost decimated our agricultural sector, sustained major damage across our Local Government Area as a result of the devastating bushfires and bore a significant burden operating a number of evacuation centres, and endured another flooding of our CBD in February that hurt local businesses.”

The councillors said the assistance is needed as “the community and council’s workforce are disaster fatigued”.

“While the council is committed to providing support and maintaining essential services for our community, we urgently need financial assistance from both the Federal and State Governments as we deal with the COVID-19 virus,” the statement says.

“We request that the Federal Government urgently creates a process for approval and fast tracking of projects that Lismore has submitted to the Department of Infrastructure.”

The councillors’ requests for Federal Government including calling for the government to commit to funding job-creation projects immediately and ensuring all councils are fast tracked on the Job Keeper program, a program the councillors hope to see “announced immediately so that the council can commit to retaining essential services”.

The statement outlines a number of requests for the NSW State Government, including: