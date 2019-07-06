Menu
Fabian Coulthard has shaded Supercars leader Scott McLaughin in final practice in Townsville. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Motor Sports

Coulthard goes fastest in final practice at Townsville 400

6th Jul 2019 12:07 PM | Updated: 12:09 PM

FORD driver Fabian Coulthard has gone fastest in the final practice session for the Townsville 400 Supercars event.

The DJR Team Penske star posted a fastest lap of one minute and 12.2861 seconds in the half-hour session at the Reid Park street circuit.

Holden's Nick Percat (1:12.4494) was second quickest, with Coulthard's teammate Scott McLaughlin (1:12.4668) third fastest.

McLaughlin heads into Saturday's 200km race holding a 319-point championship lead over Coulthard.

The New Zealander will look to secure his 12th pole position of a dominant season when qualifying for Saturday's race starts.

If McLaughlin can win Saturday's race, he'll become the first Supercars driver in more than a decade to claim six race victories in a row.

Ford's Lee Holdsworth, the fastest driver in Friday's practice, was fourth quickest on Saturday.

Holden ace Jamie Whincup, who has won 10 races in Townsville, was fifth fastest, just ahead of Ford's Chaz Mostert.

Whincup's Red Bull Holden Racing Team stablemate Shane Van Gisbergen could only post the 18th-fastest time of Saturday's session and will need to find some pace before the qualifying session.

- AAP

