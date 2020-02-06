Could this be the key to solving historic sex cases?

AN ongoing investigation into a series of historical sexual assaults in the mid 1990s in the Wollongong area has led police to the town of Bowraville on the Mid North Coast.

Police believe the town could hold the key to the investigation.

In August 2019, detectives from Wollongong Police District relaunched an investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults committed by a man between 1991 and 1997.

Police believe a man sexually assaulted a girl, who was known to him, on an ongoing basis between February 1991 and January 1997, when she was aged between eight and 14.

The matter was reported to police in January 1997 and an investigation commenced, however no charges were laid at the time.

As inquiries into the alleged assaults continue, police are investigating a link between the town of Bowraville, south west of Coffs Harbour, and Wollongong.

Wollongong Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brad Ainsworth said fresh lines of inquiry have sparked a re-appeal into the historical incidents.

"We are exploring whether or not this man may have committed similar offences elsewhere and we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch," Inspector Ainsworth said.

"We believe there may be people living in the Bowraville area who may have information that could prove vital to this investigation, and we want to hear from those people."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Wollongong Detectives on (02) 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.