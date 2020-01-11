Could a lack of water be affecting your mood?

YOU wouldn't think it, but most of what we are made up of is water. In fact, up to 60% of the human adult body is water.

Even mild dehydration can affect mood, make it more difficult to concentrate, and produce a headache.

We lose an average of 2 litres of water a day, so it makes good sense to be replacing it. With our modern lifestyles of convenience, you would think that a simple thing such drinking enough water would be a no-brainer. However according to statistics, 90% of the global population is dehydrated.

Some of the other long list of symptoms of dehydration include heart burn, arthritis, weight gain, body aches and pains, not to mention a whole array of other dysfunction.

Every function of our body needs plenty of water, but instead of simply drinking it, so many of us are filling ourselves with chemical enhanced drinks which are dehydrating us further.

Drinking pure clean water has such a powerful effect on every cell in our body and is so important for flushing out toxins and cleansing.

Here are 8 tips to stay super-hydrated:

1. Drink a good 500ml to a litre of water as soon as you wake up. This is when you are most toxic and dehydrated.

2) Tap water is chemically treated and disinfected with Chlorine so upgrade to filtered H2O. Remember what you don't filter, your liver has to!

3) Get some of your water from raw fruits and vegetables. Yes, many fruits and vegetables contain over 90% water.

4) Ideally never go more than 20 minutes without sipping water.

5) Make sure you are drinking at least 2 litres of good, clean drinking water everyday. 1 litre for every 22kg of body weight is preferable.

6) Shake your water bottle. Water loses its electrical charge if it has been sitting still for more than 30 minutes. As we are electrical beings, we need to charge the water in order for it to be absorbed into our blood stream. A quick shake and you won't be running to the bathroom as often!

7) Invest in a good quality bottle - buy a great quality stainless steel or glass bottle if you can. The plastics used in plastic bottles contain harmful chemicals, such as BPA. Even some stainless steel bottles have been found to contain toxic levels of lead. So, if you want to be guaranteed you're drinking from a safe, steel water bottle, look for 18/8 food grade stainless steel.

8) Find water bland? Jazz it up with some fresh citrus, mint or berries.