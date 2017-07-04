Couch-surfing echidna rescued from comfy couch

SPINY VISITOR: WIRES was called to rescue this echidna found in a lounge chair.

ECHIDNAS are active earlier than usual this year.

In June alone, WIRES received 24 calls about echidnas needing assistance.

One echidna wandered into a local kitchen and wedged itself into a small space.

A WIRES volunteer could not move him or entice him to come out of his corner.

As the family was going out for the evening, it was decided to leave the door open in the hope the echidna would leave the house while everything was quiet.

When they returned to the house, the echidna had indeed moved, but not outside. He had relocated to a spot under a cushion on the lounge.

Eventually, a bit of clever thinking resolved the situation.

The lounge was carried outside and tipped upside down and the echidna eventually let go and wandered off.

The short-beaked echidna and the platypus are the only two egg-laying mammals - monotremes - in the world.

The echidna's sharp spines, called quills, cover its back and moult every year.

Each individual spine has a muscle attached to its base, giving the animal control over the movement and direction of its spines and enabling it to anchor itself firmly onto many surfaces by using the erect spines.

With a distinctive tube-like snout and sticky tongue, the echidna is active from dawn to dusk and forages for food up to 18 hours a day. In winter, they become less active.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or inquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers: 6628 1898.