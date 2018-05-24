Cost cutting at council a reality

NO POOL FUNDS: The Lismore Lake Pool which is almost empty and not being used at present.

NO POOL FUNDS: The Lismore Lake Pool which is almost empty and not being used at present. Marc Stapelberg

COUNCIL works more and more like a business each year, right up to the point where it affects something you care about so much that you want it not to be a business.

In the local government regulations that is called public interest. It is a political and social tool for saying there is an overwhelming social issue here that outweighs the business as usual approach to decision-making. This is a good thing.

This is what makes a community unique. But there is only so much you can do and so many who feel that their issue deserves more attention than most.

As a council last week we decided that we needed a business as usual approach to our budget.

We looked at core services and put $1.6 million dollars of new money into roads and assets.

The opportunity lost is the many great projects that council can not do.

It means less staff to process the increasing number of DA's and not adding a much needed CCTV camera to a Nimbin crime hotspot. It means no improvement to the Quad, which is getting much more use than anticipated, and no money to the lake precinct to refurbish the pool or public recreation area.

Each of these is a reduction in services to our community. Each has an impact that as a council we say, we hope, is acceptable in the public interest. As a council we know that Roads are our main priority and we want to be the first council to get them under control.

But the next step is yours. Over the coming 12 months we will be asking you the hard questions about our service levels.

What cuts are acceptable to you as we work together for a sustainable future?