The number of coronavirus patients in Northern NSW is now 37.
News

Coronavirus update: Now 37 patients in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
by
30th Mar 2020 4:35 PM

THERE are now 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, after four positive tests were returned on Sunday to 8pm.

Four local patients are being cared for in hospital, and one of them is in an intensive care unit elsewhere in the state.

All other patients are self-isolating, except for four local people who have recovered from the virus.

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones told ABC North Coast that regional areas like ours have not been impacted as heavily as metropolitan areas.

"We are seeing significantly lower volumes of positive tests compared to metropolitan areas," he said.

"Our numbers are on par with Local Health Districts of similar size to ours."

There are now five confirmed cases in Lismore, seven in the Byron Shire, eight in Clarence Valley, 11 in the Tweed.
Ballina and Tenterfield still have between 1-4 cases respectively.

Kyogle and the Richmond Valley remain COVID-19 free.

Mr Jones said more people are getting tested locally as time goes by.

"The volume of testing has been progressing at a rapid rate," he said.

"There's no indication to suggest we should be expanding our criteria for testing."

coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers northern nsw local health district
Lismore Northern Star

        Murder accused to face Lismore court today

