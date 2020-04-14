Menu
Surfers paddle out at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina. Wayne Jones says there were plenty of people out and about in the good weather, but the vast majority were observing social distancing rules.
Latest coronavirus stats a ‘reassuring’ sign in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
14th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
AT THE beginning of April, Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones was warning residents the worst was yet to come with COVID-19.

As of Sunday at 8pm, no new cases were reported in the region over a 48-hour period, and a sense of optimism has been dawning.

"Having no new cases in our footprint is very reassuring," Mr Jones said via ABC radio.

"The advice I've had from the COVID-19 clinics, is they've had a steady stream of numbers coming through for testing over Easter.

"I'm delighted.

"These numbers bounce up and down, and there is still a long way to go but it's certainly a positive sign."

There are 53 confirmed cases in Northern NSW, with 48 cases contracted overseas, three cases contracted as a result of contact with a patient.

Mr Jones was pleased with the behaviour of the public over Easter.

"The vast majority of the community were doing what they should be doing," Mr Jones said.

"Even though it's been warm and people are out and about, the evidence of social distancing was so positive to see."

