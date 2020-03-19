Menu
Coronavirus NSW news special: all you need to know

Mark Furler
by
19th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

 

A FOURTH case of coronavirus has been confirmed in northern NSW while more than 30,000 people have been tested.

Wayne Jones, the Chief Executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, said another positive test had been returned late last night.

Meanwhile, passengers who were on a recent flight that arrived in Ballina are being urged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, after a patient confirmed being on the plane.

It was Virgin Australia flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina, arriving on March 10.

Meanwhile many local businesses and organisations are making huge changes in response to the coronavirus threat. 

Lismore City Council has removed all restrictions, delivery curfews and planning constraints on supermarket loading bays to help them meet current demand in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Events and business are also being closed across the Clarence Valley in response to the coronavirus threat.

In Coffs Harbour, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's stimulus package is under fire.

Workers who don't fit the traditional role of 'employees' have been overlooked.

The package totally ignores freelancers and sole traders with no employees, industry bodies say.

Meanwhile, the first coronavirus patient on the Gold Coast has given a chilling insight.

Khadijeh "Roya" Oveisi says she cried when told she had the virus after returning from a holiday.

"The next day I felt I'm dying - I couldn't move at all. You feel you might never get well. You might die and don't see your loved ones again."

Robina resident, Roya Oveisi, 63, pictured in better health. Picture: Jerad Williams
Robina resident, Roya Oveisi, 63, pictured in better health. Picture: Jerad Williams

Nationally, Peter Dutton has set his sights on highly-organised" black-market sellers.

He blames them for the panic-buying phenomenon gripping supermarkets across the nation as police crackdown on those profiteering from the crisis and urge others to dob them in.

The panic buying comes despite assurances tha Australia produces three times the food it actually needs.

One of the most chilling warnings today surrounds how long the coronavirus impact could be. One expert says it could be as long as 18 months.

