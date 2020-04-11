Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The bond between NBA teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell has been ruined because of friction over COVID-19.
The bond between NBA teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell has been ruined because of friction over COVID-19.
Basketball

Coronavirus destroys stars’ relationship

by Greg Joyce
11th Apr 2020 7:21 AM

NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both recovered from coronavirus, but the Utah Jazz teammates' relationship may not be as fortunate.

 

Gobert was the NBA's "patient zero", with news of his positive test for COVID-19 immediately leading to the league suspending its season on the night of March 11. Mitchell tested positive by the following day, and soon, there were reports of frustration coming out of the Jazz locker room after Gobert had been "careless" leading up to his diagnosis, according to ESPN.

 

Nearly a month has passed, but the relationship between Gobert and Mitchell apparently has not been fixed by time.

 

"It doesn't appear salvageable," a source told The Athletic.

 

Gobert and Mitchell had shared space regularly in two travel days leading up to Gobert's positive test, according to The Athletic. The Jazz had reportedly taken steps to educate their players about the virus and also took safety precautions, but Gobert did little to show he took them seriously - including infamously touching the microphones and recorders of reporters after a press conference in an attempted gag two days before he tested positive.

 

While it is not known whether Gobert transmitted the virus to Mitchell, or vice versa, or if they both got it in some other fashion - a point the Jazz have tried to reinforce to Mitchell - The Athletic reported the damage may be done already.

 

 


The day after he tested positive, Gobert issued an apology "to the people that I may have endangered" with his "careless" actions.

 

"It took a while for me to cool off," Mitchell said on Good Morning America last month. "I read what (Gobert) said and I heard what he said. I'm glad he's doing OK, I'm glad I'm doing well. I'm just really happy, to be honest, that it's just - I hate to say it's just two of us, but it wasn't the whole party."

 

At the time the NBA suspended its season, the Jazz were 41-23 and held the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with Mitchell and Gobert as arguably the team's two most important players.

"I'm confident our team is going to be totally fine," Australian forward Joe Ingles told The Athletic. "I heard Donovan's response, or whatever it was, to that question, and a part of that is on Donovan and Rudy to sort out if he's frustrated with him or whatever.

"But I have no doubt when we go back to training, or when our season starts again, our team is going to be what we have been and what we are.

"I'm confident our team will be completely fine. The chemistry will be fine."

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Coronavirus destroys stars' relationship

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus donovan mitchell editors picks health rudy gobert

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        premium_icon Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        News EIGHT year old Ollie wrote a letter to Gladys Berejiklian saying he would leave hand sanitiser out for Easter bunny.

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment

        'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        premium_icon 'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        News Casino man accused of impersonating police officer

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education 260 NSW council childcare centres to avoid closure