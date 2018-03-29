Coping with floods and developing good strategies

VICKI Findlay wants to preface her advice by acknowledging how painful the anniversary of the Lismore flood is for many people in the region - it is not easy to re-visit the trauma experienced this time last year.

Making a plan to "organise and respond” to floods in our city is, however, a necessary part of looking to the future with confidence, and dealing with the inevitable, she says.

It is her flood preparedness that has gotten her through three major events trauma-free.

It was a conscious choice for Vicki, who works for Interrelate, and her family to move to the flood plains of North Lismore just over 20 years ago.

She and her husband wanted to live a rural existence without having to travel too far into town for work.

She applauds the work done by The University Centre for Rural Health with the release of their survey last week into the impact of Cyclone Debbie on the mental health of those in the region, and says more funds need to be set aside to deal with the distress people have suffered and to help solve the homelessness crisis.

But, it is also essential that people think about "how they are going to deal with their possessions in the event of another one”.

Vicki's first flood experience came six years after her family arrived in 2001 and was a 10.6-metre inundation.

Vicki Findlay indicates where the flood reached at her North Lismore home. Sophie Moeller

"We have come to learn, once the water hits 6.8 metres, we have to be prepared. We are dealing with flood here in North Lismore when the rest of the city is not interested. When it hits 6.8, it's all hands on deck,” she says.

The family have a two-hour window to get their worldly goods above the potential water level.

"Where we live, it is about water backing up, not rushing down,” Vicki said.

The family check the Bureau of Meteorology website to assess exactly how much is on its way and if it is going to be a major event. They prepare to put both stages of their flood plan in place.

Step one involves filling the car with brush-cutters, drills and power tools,"anything we know won't float”, and driving the items to higher ground.

Vicki says the main consideration for people is whether to leave or stay.

"If you are going to stay with your home, you need to be clear about your level of tolerance,” she says.

Can you cope with animals such as snakes and rats taking refuge in your home?

If you decide to stay, and then start panicking, you can impact negatively on your family and become a burden to the busy emergency services.

Conversely, Vicki says, floods can be a positive experience if you are prepared.

"My kids don't worry because we are in control and besides there is no school, the neighbours come together and interesting stuff happens.”

The power goes and "it's like being in a Third World country in a middle-class kind of way but, the only difference being, you know it is going to end”.

Vicki's main tip when you know a flood is coming is to bring your bins upstairs.

"Everything that begins in the river ends in the sea.”

BE PREPARED: Vicki Findlay on the veranda of her North Lismore home which becomes a storage area and shelter for the chickens when it floods. Sophie Moeller

Vicki's major top 10 preparation tips

1 Take your bins upstairs and make a trip to the tip.

2 Nominate a flood buddy on higher ground to pick you up once the water recedes.

3 Prepare for the dark - you will need charged torches, lanterns and candles.

4 Have enough water for cleaning and drinking for three or four days.

8 Wash your hands regularly.

9 Consider purchasing a row boat.

10 Consider how you are going to house pets (such as chickens).

11 Make sure you have firewood - fireplaces are great for drying things.

11 Make sure your phone, computers and radios are fully charged.

12 Small freezers, if used sparingly, can be used as fridges once the power goes out.

13 Have an esky full of ice and essential medicines.

14 A sense of humour!