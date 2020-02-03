Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

Rogelio Acosta Ruiz was convicted of raping a young girl in Mackay. He is due for release from jail in February 2020.

AS THE victim of a child rapist lives what her lawyer describes as a life sentence, her attacker is set to walk free.

Rogelio Acosta Ruiz's horrific offending against an eight-year-old girl has left his victim living with anxiety and a fear of the community.

"It's definitely a life sentence for her and her family, and we're doing the best we can to support her," lawyer advocate for the girl's family, Katherine Cora, said.

"The concern of the family is obviously he is being released into the community."

Ruiz, pictured left, orally raped the girl in Mackay and vilely "told her to think of it as a lollipop".

He was jailed for three years, to be suspended after 12 months, after pleading guilty in Mackay District Court in November last year.

The 35 year old was due for release, possibly as early as yesterday.

Ms Cora said the man's release back into the community had reignited fears and anxiety of the family and the girl, now aged 12.

A petition to have Philippines-born Ruiz's sentence appealed garnered thousands of signatures and the support of political leaders.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath in December confirmed she would appeal Ruiz's sentence for being "manifestly unjust", with the Queensland Court of Appeal due to consider the case this week.

Ms Cora said the community had a right to know the convicted child rapist would be released.

"Him going back to the community as a reportable offender comes with obligations, but the community has a right to know," she said.

"The family is quite anxious about it (his release).

"The community support is very important for the family."

Ms Cora said she was ­working with the family on a new campaign to revoke the citizenship and residency ­status of immigrants convicted of heinous offences.

"We are reaching out to Peter Dutton and the immigration minister to consider revoking citizenship of convicted offenders," Ms Cora said.

"We are trying to set a benchmark to all immigrants that you don't just get a slap on the wrist."

The 35-year-old married father pleaded guilty to three charges, including rape, indecent treatment of a child under 12 and procuring a child under 12 to commit an indecent act.

The offending occurred in the second half of 2017 but only came to police attention early this year after the child's father overheard her speaking with friends.