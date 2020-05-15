Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Work is under way on the North Lismore Plateau development.
Work is under way on the North Lismore Plateau development. Alison Paterson
News

Controversial Lismore development stopped after legal win

Rebecca Fist
by
15th May 2020 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL development planned for the North Lismore Plateau has been stopped in its tracks after a decade of agitation.

His protests may have fallen on deaf ears, but Bundjalung Elders Council chairman Mickey Ryan has emerged triumphant from a "David and Goliath" legal battle mounted in the Land and Environment Court.

The court ruled the developer had failed to submit a vital report in the development application, that the development consent issued for the 433-lot residential development was invalidly made, void and of no effect.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

On Thursday night, the news brought tears to Mr Ryan's eyes.

"Through the whole journey I have felt positive," he said.

"I've been singing out to the old people to protect and look after us.

"What's been saved is our history. If we have no history we have no future.

"What I do today, it's not for me, it's for our future generations."

He praised his legal advisor Al Oshlack who took the lead in the court case.

Mr Oshlack said he was honoured to be a part of the precedent case.

"Mickey won against all odds, and he never took one back step, like a goanna,"

"It's been a real honour."

More to come.

More Stories

lismore city council northern rivers development north lismore plateau
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        premium_icon The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        News WORRYING new data has shown the huge economic impact that crashes are having on our community.

        Man who led police on chase in stolen car granted bail

        premium_icon Man who led police on chase in stolen car granted bail

        Crime HE was on a community corrections order for a break-in and theft at the time.

        ‘COME ON IN’: Lismore restaurants offer dine in experience

        premium_icon ‘COME ON IN’: Lismore restaurants offer dine in experience

        News SOME Lismore restaurants and cafes are opening their doors to customers who wish to...

        Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

        premium_icon Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

        News A man convicted of holding up a Queensland pub with a fake gun has appealed his...