Contraband stash hidden in esky at jail

A large quantity of tobacco was found hidden at Palen Creek jail.

A JAILHOUSE stash of drugs, phones and cigarettes has been unearthed by prison guards in southeast Queensland.

Officers at Palen Creek Correctional Centre in the state's Scenic Rim uncovered the contraband at the weekend.

A vial of steroids located by prison guards.

During a routine search guards discovered an esky buried near the prison farm's perimeter.

Inside was a large quantity of tobacco, syringes, needles, steroids, four mobile phones as well as a number of chargers.

Deputy General Manager Dave Gordon said that the find was a credit to officers at the farm.

"Items like these may seem normal to some people, but when they are introduced into a controlled correctional environment they present a serious risk to our officers, prisoners and visitors," Superintendent Gordon said.

"Our officers are committed to containing and rehabilitating some of the most complex and dangerous members of society. I want to thank them for their vigilance in preventing a potentially dangerous situation."

Mobile phones found in the hidden esky.

Taking or attempting to take a prohibited item into a corrective services facility is a criminal offence with a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment.

In addition, introducing dangerous drugs into correctional centres is classified as "aggravated supply" under the Drugs Misuse Act 1986, with a penalty of up to 25 years' imprisonment.

Prisoners identified as having involvement in the introduction of contraband will be disciplined and may have their contact visits revoked or have their placement in low Custody reviewed.

This may also have an impact on parole applications.