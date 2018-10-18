Contemporary Dance to take over The Quad

Phil Blackman at the launch of Creative Lismore's first activated space for artists affected by the flood in collaboration with Creative Lismore, Lismore Square and Realartworks and Lismore City Council.

See The Quad Contemporary Dance creation

AS PART of open-air residency model - plein air - Patterns is a new contemporary dance work created for four dancers and four musicians that has been custom designed to be performed in The Quad, outside the Lismore Regional Gallery this Saturday.

The work has been created by local artists Viviane Frehner and Kimberley McIntyre of VK Collective, in collaboration with Phil Blackman and Colleen Coy. Musical direction and composition is led by Southern Cross University's Barry Hill with selected students of the contemporary music course.

Patterns is part of the Quad's Plein Air residency program which supports artists to develop work to be performed and developed in public space. The Quad engages four projects per year to develop or present new ideas and works in the context of an open-air environment.

Patterns's form is a return to pure dance and movement. The choreography will be created from diverse provocations, feeling states and tasks both mathematical and emotional and will respond to visual patterns marked on the ground.

Patterns will consist of three intervention performances directly in front of the Lismore Regional Gallery on Saturday 20th October at 11am / 12pm and 1pm. Free