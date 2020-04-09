Contactless rehab app released

Video conferencing has become the new norm for many businesses and now a software company is using the concept to help injured people recover faster.

A new phone app could become a key tool for physiotherapists and other health practitioners to get their patients fit and well sooner than before.

TeleHab has been designed to help allied health professionals have more visibility of their client's rehabilitation.

The free app, by Newstead-based VALD Health, enables clinicians to prescribe exercises, and clients to record themselves performing their exercise program on their phone.

VALD Health said Telehab was unique in that it allowed health practitioners to review and manage the rehabilitation by watching clients' videos remotely.

It can also help minimise the impact of social distancing on rehabilitation efforts for patients during the coronavirus crisis.

Physiotherapist, and the app's product manager, Mark Opar said he had used an older app to prescribe exercise but found it "clunky" but persevered with it because he was "a terrible drawer".

"My patients would look at this sheet of paper I gave them and have no idea (how to do the exercise), and they'd bring it back to me a week later and I'd look at it and have no idea," Mr Opar said

TeleHab allows practitioners to choose from about 4500 exercise videos and easily add them to a list for the patient.

"The most important thing that a patient or client does is what they do at home with their exercise," Mr Opar said.

"Keeping track of that was really hard."

He said the app would not collect billing details, and would be bankrolled by the company's other apps.

VALD Health chief executive Laurie Malone said providing solutions to allied health professionals wanting to continue to provide a premium service while not being able to see clients in person was paramount.

"Extensive research and development have gone into building TeleHab and we're excited to see an overwhelmingly positive response from physiotherapists and exercise physiologists who are signing-up to the platform," Mr Malone said.

See https://www.valdhealth.com/telehab/

Originally published as Contactless rehab app released