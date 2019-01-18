Conquering up hill slog

TAKING ON THE TERRAIN: Your biking goals can take many forms - just ask Alison.

AHHHH summer.

After three weeks holiday, mostly spent on two wheels, I'm back in the newsroom.

And I have to say despite zooming about the region nearly every day (thanks to bluebottles and shark sightings keeping me out of the surf), Cynthia Wilson Drive's 24 degrees is not getting any easier.

But then that is what challenges are really all about.

While I'm not one for New Year's resolutions, I have decided that this year I will aim to get at least half-way up by June 30.

It's a way of keeping focussed and on top of my fitness because there's nowhere to hide.

You either get up the hill or you don't.

The other day I was lugging my way up the hill to Caniaba when I thought how much I loved hill climbs compared to the endless flat horizon.

Sure, those "shut up legs” bumper stickers you see on cars with roof bike racks have a point.

However, the feeling of having achieved a hard slog when you get to the top is amazing.

Despite my face being beetroot scarlet and dripping as though I'd been for a swim, I felt fantastic.

Especially when I headed off downhill, the cool breeze drying me off when I reached 48km/h.

There's no way you get this feeling on a bike trainer.

Which brings me to asking you dear reader, what are your cycling plans for 2019?

Are you also looking at a hill-climb or perhaps getting into racing or touring?

Let me know your velo aims.

If there's one thing about the cycling community I've enjoyed on the Northern Rivers, it's how positive and helpful everyone here can be.