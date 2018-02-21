Menu
Congratulations all around Brett Adlington

Brett Adlington, director of Lismore Regional Gallery at EuroVisions: Contemporary Art from The Goldberg Collection.
Brett Adlington, director of Lismore Regional Gallery at EuroVisions: Contemporary Art from The Goldberg Collection. Sophie Moeller
by OUR SAY

I AM sure I am not the first person to have noticed our regional gallery director has a certain spring in his step.

And why wouldn't he? Our new art space is absolutely buzzing.

You can see all the hopes and dreams Brett Adlington had for the old school building, over so many years in the planning, actually coming to fruition in his demeanour.

I went to meet him to discuss a new initiative between the Echo and The Gallery. We toured the displays and he told me about what a coup it had been to secure the multi-million dollar EuroVisions Goldberg collection.

He'd had many a sleepless night during its installation.

"I actually felt quite sick,” he said. But it was worth it.

Showing such a significant international exhibition was not an option at the old gallery.

As we spoke, a group from Probus in Lennox Head was being given a tour. It's official the new gallery has become a major drawcard.

Outside people sat and took in the Quad over a coffee at the Slade Cafe and a couple stood before a painting in the Jenny Dowell gallery.

A couple of days later I returned for the opening of two further exhibitions. Friends of the Gallery clinked champagne glasses. It was congratulations all around.

eurovisions: art from goldberg collection eurovisions: contemporary art from goldberg collec lismore echo lismore regional art gallery the quad

