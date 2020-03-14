Menu
Flood Waters
Environment

CONFIRMED: No impact on theme parks

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
14th Mar 2020 7:35 PM
THEME PARKS, schools and universities on the Gold Coast will be unaffected by the coronavirus mass gathering restrictions.

Speaking to the media today Prime Minister Scott Morrison said health authorities have advised against organised non-essential gatherings of persons of five hundred people or greater from Monday.

The advice is directed at static seated events which last for a duration of more than two hours.

"That of course doesn't include schools, it doesn't include university lectures, it doesn't mean people getting on public transport or going to airports or things of that nature," the Prime Minister said.

 

 

Dreamworld remains open for business. Picture: Adam Head.
Dreamworld remains open for business. Picture: Adam Head.

 

State Tourism Minister Kate Jones told the Bulletin that people are still free to continue to enjoy theme parks on the Gold Coast.

"The advice I am receiving is that theme parks are not covered in the recommendations today," Minister Jones said.

"This is a precautionary measure, particularly targeting events where people are in close proximity for hours on end."

 

Dreamworld Chief Executive Office John Osborne said it will be business as usual at the park.

"Theme parks on the Gold Coast employ thousands of people and they make a significant contribution to the economy of SEQ," he said.

"It was a great relief to receive advice from QLD Tourism Minister Kate Jones that theme parks will be exempt from any proposed bans on public gatherings.

"We can assure all of our team members and guests that their health and safety is our number one priority and that we are adopting best practice with respect to hygiene measures and will continue to adopt all recommendations from the authorities."

Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby at Movie World. Picture: Adam Head.
Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby at Movie World. Picture: Adam Head.


Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby said that the parks will remain open and that stringent hygiene measures were in place.

"Based on our discussions with the State Government, the nature of our business does not apply to this advisory," Mr Kirby said.

"Safety and wellbeing of guests and team members is of their utmost priority.

"With additional stringent hygiene and safety measures in place, we will continue to operate Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, Wet'n'Wild, Paradise Country, Topgolf, Australian Outback Spectacular and Sea World Resort.

"There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at our properties and we undertake rigorous hygiene standards, cleaning procedures and health and safety standards."

