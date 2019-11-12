Strike teams ready as bush fire risk escalates

A thick haze of smoke descended on Lismore and surrounding areas as bush fires raged across the region.

UPDATE 12pm: LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has joined residents at the evacuation centre at Nimbin showgrounds.



"We're all a bit nervous here…the conditions for the rest of the week seem really scary," Cr Smith said.



"The RFS is recommending everyone in the northern part of our LGA to evacuate and do it early. It's not worth taking a risk with your life, it's not worth taking the risk just for a bit of property.



"Come here to the evacuation centre and register so people know where you are and family know you're safe.

"Let's all be really cautious out there."

ORIGINAL STORY: DOZENS of fire-fighting crews are preparing to protect their communities against an enemy which gives no quarter.

Early on Tuesday morning, Rural Fire Services Superintendent Michael Brett urged residents living in bushfire-prone areas to get out early.

He said conditions would be severe, dangerous and people needed to be aware we could see another Black Saturday in our own area.

"People need to be prepared, we will see weather similar to last Friday's Bora Ridge bushfire along Myall Creek Road," he said.

"And the danger is not limited to the Mt Nardi area, bushfires can happen anywhere. You don't want to be stuck when the winds get up today.

"It's not just the fires, trees will be down, access roads are narrow and as we saw in Victorian 2009 fires, people died in their cars because they could not get out, so if people don't want to be in a bushfire then they need to leave now."

Supt Brett said firefighters are currently making ready to patrol the Mt Nardi area after benign weather on Monday evening allowed them time to rest and regroup.

"Nothing really changed overnight, the Mt Nardi fire has not really moved any further to impact on properties in the Tuntable community," he said.

"Crews stood down overnight and they will be out there first thing this morning and our crews will go back in and be deployed into the community and we have more crews on standby.

"We have about 12 trucks in there this morning and we have a couple of strike teams set."

Supt Brett said fresh crews from Sydney will also be inserted in local crews to ensure extra fire-fighter resource are available.

"We have 30 firefighters coming in from Sydney who will be standing by with me at Casino (RFS headquarters) with a view they will respond with local crews if required," he said.

"We also have three rotary and one fixed-wing aircraft operating out of Casino and will have access to the large machines (air tankers) depending on what's happening elsewhere, depending on risk.

"We may be luck to get the large air tankers if we need them."