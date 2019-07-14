Menu
Login
Celebrity

Concerns for Tatum amid bizarre video

by Fox News
14th Jul 2019 6:24 AM

 

Channing Tatum has posted a video on social media that is so strange that some fans thought he had died.

The 39-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter in which he talks about his experience using an astrology app called The Pattern and why therapy is important, Fox News reports.

But as the post started trending worldwide, people who tried to open the app found it had crashed.

Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Getty
Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

 


According to the app's description on the App Store, it "is a social network that helps you better understand yourself and connect with others on a deeper level" after you input your birth date and time.

"How do you know what you know about me, Pattern? People of The Pattern, people that use The Pattern, you need to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff. I don't even know if I want to know this stuff… I don't know if anybody should know this stuff," Tatum said in the video.


Tatum added that the app was using the same language he said while in therapy.

"I was just in therapy yesterday… yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy… and I just get a notification on my phone this morning. Pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy," he explained.

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J. Picture: Supplied
Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J. Picture: Supplied

Tatum has been dating British singer Jessie J after his split with ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018. He shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Dewan.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of the film Step Up. They have one daughter together. Picture: Getty
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of the film Step Up. They have one daughter together. Picture: Getty


This story originally appeared on Fox News and is reprinted here with permission.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity channing tatum editors picks mental health social media

Top Stories

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News The ATO has been inundated with more than 90,000 calls following the tax cut package, but don’t fall into this trap before you claim yours.

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community There's not much time to indulge in some winter fashion in Lismore

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    Community Lantern Parade is bigger and better than ever