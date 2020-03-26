‘Completely ignored’: Mum’s money fear in coronavirus crisis

New Zealand citizen Carrey Simons has lost her job due to the coronavirus and is unable to access Centrelink payments. Carrey is pictured with her children Bree, 15, Max, 13, and Ollie, 10. Photo: Warren Lynam

New Zealand citizen Carrey Simons has lost her job due to the coronavirus and is unable to access Centrelink payments. Carrey is pictured with her children Bree, 15, Max, 13, and Ollie, 10. Photo: Warren Lynam

A SUNSHINE Coast resident who has called Australia home for more than a decade says she feels "completely ignored" during the coronavirus pandemic after being unable to access financial support due to her New Zealand citizenship.

Carrey Simons was forced to close her massage clinic this week following the latest round of business closures in halting the spread of COVID-19, leaving her with no source of income.

The Plain Jane's founder is one of more than 650,000 New Zealanders living and working in the country that under current circumstances, isn't eligible for Centrelink payments.

She said the fear of not knowing where her next pay cheque would come from was "devastating".

"I have spent (yesterday) dropping my resume into all essential service providers hoping they will have even just a few hours to keep my head above the water," she said.

"In a couple of weeks I'm not going to be able to pay the rent on my home, which means I may lose that, and also lose my clinic, which means I will then be out of work permanently."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday urged Scott Morrison directly to reinstate a "short-term exemption" to Centrelink restrictions for those struggling financially.

With Australians in New Zealand who intend to make the country their permanent home able to access full support from the Ministry of Social Development, Ms Simons questioned why the agreement was not reciprocated.

"I feel completely ignored," she said.

"I previously would have said forgotten, however the NZ Prime Minister has raised this issue already and she hasn't had a response, so although our Aussie brothers and sisters are being looked after on NZ soil, the same cannot be said for the Kiwis here in Aussie.

Carrey Simons and her children Bree, Max and Ollie. Photo: Warren Lynam

"I would understand had I of been here for a week, or even a year, but after 13 years of calling Australia home, I didn't expect to feel so discluded."

The mum-of-three said moving back to New Zealand wasn't a viable option for her family, whose young children grew up calling Australia home.

"Australia is home," she said. "For the kids to move to NZ wouldn't resemble 'going home', it would be having to start a whole new life in a totally unfamiliar place.

"How do we then get home with no money for airfare, no bond for a new home and no business? Not everyone has family that can help, so who do they turn to?

"The only thing I can foresee without the government stepping up is bankruptcy and moving home to NZ for a lot of Kiwis."

As a working resident who contributes to the Australian economy, Ms Simons felt all in her same situation should be treated with respect.

"We are expected to follow all the same rules here, pay all the same taxes, yet we are left to fall through the cracks when the whole world is in strife," she said.

"Those who were in Australia prior to 2001 fall under a different visa and can claim Newstart and the COVID-19 payment.

"The rest of us are forced to shut our doors and pray this blows over before we are financially crippled.

"I would really just hope that the Australian Government would reconsider their current choice on this matter, and look after their loyal Kiwi colleagues as we would you."

Ms Simons is not alone in her advocacy, with a current petition online reaching more than 189,000 signatures calling for the Australian Government to reinstate full Centrelink support to New Zealand citizens.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Families and Social Services said under the package which passed parliament this week, the government had waived the Newly Arrived Resident Waiting Period.

"This means migrants who are permanent residents will temporarily be able to access income support payments sooner in the wake of the coronavirus economic downturn," they said.

"Welfare assistance may be available to some other temporary visa holders if they face significant financial hardship under the Special Benefit payment.

"New Zealand citizens in Australia on a Special Category Visa (subclass 444) may have access a range of payments, depending on their circumstances."