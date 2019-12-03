Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Complaints are being made about the taste and smell of water in the Tenterfield Dam area. Photo: ABC News.
Complaints are being made about the taste and smell of water in the Tenterfield Dam area. Photo: ABC News.
News

Complaints about taste, smell of water in fire-ravaged area

3rd Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been numerous complaints about the taste and smell of the water in the Tenterfield Dam, after recent torrential rainfall in the fire-ravaged catchment area.

Tenterfield Shire Council has assure the community that chemicals used in treatment of the water are food grade and in line with NSW Health Guidelines.

A reverse osmosis water treatment unit has been ordered and is expected to be in place within the next two weeks.

"It is anticipated that due to the mix of water from the reverse osmosis water treatment plant being a higher level of bore water fed directly into the water filtration system and a diminished amount from the dam itself, that the smoky taste and odour will abate," the council explained in a statement.

"However, the boil water alert will remain in place until further notice and, despite the increase in the dam level, current 4.7 water restrictions also remain in place.

"For peace of mind, Tenterfield residents are advised that water is tested daily to ensure it is within the NSW Health Guidelines and in addition, weekly sampling is required by NSW Health for bacteriological analysis.

"In addition new meters to log turbidity on an hourly basis are to be installed in the water filtration plant in the very near future."

tenterfield dam tenterfieldnews tenterfield water crisis
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        premium_icon Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        News FOLLOWING a desperate plea from dairy farmers, we asked Northern Rivers residents if they would pay more for their milk.

        ’Not enough water to meet demand’ in village

        premium_icon ’Not enough water to meet demand’ in village

        News SEVERAL options are being investigated as Lismore City Council makes “every effort”...

        RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

        premium_icon RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

        Weather Some much-needed rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers

        Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        premium_icon Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...