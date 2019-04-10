Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

THE Lismore Karaoke Cup was a great night while also raising money for the Cancer Compassionate Fund.

The Fund provides financial support to patients who are being treated for cancer on the North Coast and experiencing financial difficulties.

We have some amazing singers in our area.

Well done to all the winners and congratulations to the committee for a well run event.

They are President Patrick Fitz-Bugden, Vice President Michelle Stone, Secretary Leanne Thompson, Treasurer Tanya Harris-Bateman, Marie Cook, Allison Knight, Nadine Toniello, Rita Field and Julie McCann.

It was a joy to acknowledge Barry Fisher recently for his community service over many years.

In 1969 Barry first got involved with go-karts in Casino. He helped form the Northern Rivers Cart Club at the Lismore Showground.

He has spent most of the last 35-40 years volunteering as an official rather than racing.

For half of its history of the club, which later became the Lismore Kart Club, Barry has been president.

Since 2014 Barry has been a driver for the Leukaemia Foundation, and helps out with other different community organisations.

Thank you Barry for all the volunteering you have done in the community.

The Mobile Black Spot Program is getting ready to expand mobile coverage to more communities in regional areas with applications now open for Round 5.

Round 5 will have a strong focus on improving coverage in our regions at important community centres, such as medical facilities, schools and economic hubs.

I urge interested communities to contact the mobile network operators and to make their coverage issues known. For more information, visit: www.communications.

gov.au/mbsp