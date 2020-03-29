Companies keeping buses running across Northern Rivers

COMMUNITY transport companies across the Northern Rivers are maintaining their services for local residents.

Community transport is considered an essential service which is allowing local community buses to maintain operations but companies have had to adapt their safety measures.

CDC NSW said in a statement that they are ensuring extra temperature testing of their drivers to pre-empt symptoms while they encourage maintaining social distancing were possible.

Additionally, CDC has provided drivers with hand sanitiser and enhanced the cleaning standards across their fleet.

Hart Services is maintaining its shopping buses for anybody over 65 as well as transporting people to medical appointments. Hart Services is running buses in Lismore everyday and a few days a week in Kyogle and Casino.

Community Transport, which operates the Tweed, Byron and Ballina community buses, was contacted for an update on their services but did not respond, if you may be impacted contact 1300 875 895.

Due to the changing nature of the coronavirus, state health suggests staying up-to-date via companies websites during this time.