Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

POLICE are calling for anyone with information into the hit and run near Mullumbimby that killed 22-year-old Tim Watkins.

Mr Watkins' body was found by a passing motorist about 1am on Sunday on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km south-west of Mullumbimby.

A push-bike was also found near the body.

The man's death has shocked the Mullumbimby community, with many people donating to a fundraising campaign for the Watkins family, which has hit $25,000.

People have left heartfelt tributes to Tim on the GoFundMe site.

Warren Peppin: "This family is part of our community".

Jennifer: "I am so sorry to hear the sad news of Timmy passing... too many of our young don't survive these roads. I feel for you and with you, with such a heavy heart. All my love from the Healey household".

Lynne Castellano: "Tim will be missed by all us. Pound for pound he had a bigger heart than most people".

Meanwhile, a post on social media by the Mullumbimby Moonshiners Rugby Club invited the community to join in paying tribute to Mr Watkins this weekend.

"Hard to find the words to express the pain and sadness of losing a great man from the club and local community, Timmy Watkins," the post read.

"He was much loved by all that knew him and his cheeky little smile was infectious.

"Our thoughts are with the Watkins family through this tough time.

"The club will be paying tribute to Timmy at this weekend's home game and we urge the local community and anyone that knew and loved him to get along for the day to remember an absolute legend."

The game will be held at the Moonshiners Club ground on Saturday, June 29 from 1.50pm.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.