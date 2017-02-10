Comedy stars bring a show to die for

THEY ARE BACK: The band is an acoustic trio currently comprising by Paul Livingston (also known as Flacco) , Tim Ferguson and Paul McDermott.

DELVING into topics such as sex, violence, music and more sex is not enough anymore for The Doug Anthony All Stars.

Travelling around the country this April, they have added another gimmick to their palette of comedy subjects: death.

The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal group who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

The band is an acoustic trio, originally comprising Paul McDermott and Tim Ferguson on main vocals and Richard Fidler on guitar and backing vocals.

The group reformed in 2014, with Paul Livingston (also known as Flacco) replacing Fidler on guitar.

Doug Anthony All Stars and Lismore City Halls have announced Near Death Experience, a show, they say, is an irreverent mixture of filthy faux pas, spirited singing, and social commentary.

After a successful sold-out shows in Edinburgh and London, the group will stage their new show at Lismore City Hall on Thursday, April 6. Tickets on sale now.