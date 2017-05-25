23°
Comedy production hits Rochdale stage

JASMINE BURKE
| 27th May 2017 11:00 AM
Thoroughly relishing their roles as the three crotchety old veterans (performed by Co Gray Wilson, Jason Smith and John Taylor), they provide fascinating individual insights into three proud men who despite their frailties are determined be adventurous and joyful to the end.
Thoroughly relishing their roles as the three crotchety old veterans (performed by Co Gray Wilson, Jason Smith and John Taylor), they provide fascinating individual insights into three proud men who despite their frailties are determined be adventurous and joyful to the end.

A HEARTFELT comedy is the next production of Lismore Theatre Company, focused on delighting young and old theatre-goers who enjoy a good laugh and appreciate fine acting.

The Lismore Theatre Company production, Heroes is presented as "playful, bawdy and heartbreakingly funny' and it provides a charming insight into the slide towards old age and the effects of wartime trauma, while still retaining dignity and grace.

Written by French playwright Gerald Sibleyras, and translated to English by Tom Stoppard, the play has been performed in London to wide acclaim and won the Oliver Award for Best New Comedy in 2006.

Directed by Emma Wappett, Heroes is set in 1959, in a retirement home for war veterans where three friends meet daily on the terrace to ruminate on life, birthdays, poplar trees and women.

Somewhat befuddled by war time experiences and advancing age, the three likeable old codgers become confused and anxious about their life in the home, with hilarious results.

They have had enough of the tortures of their confinement, the dictatorial captors and untrustworthy fellow prisoners and far too many birthday parties.

Escape is their plan.

Concerned their terrace will be invaded by other residents, they plan a tactical withdrawal which sees them bound together in a common cause: in this case by the fire hose.

Confusion and mayhem ensures.

The play features performances by long time stalwarts of the Lismore Theatre Co: Gray Wilson, Jason Smith and John Taylor.

Performances will be held at the Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah Friday June 9 at 8pm, on Saturday June 10 at 8pm; Sunday June 11 at 2pm; on Friday 16 at 8pm, Saturday 17 at 8pm and Sunday 18 at 2pm.

Tickets $20 or $15 (concession) available online at lismoretheatrecompany.org.au or at the door on the night.

