Come to Lismore and find your inner Queen

REGAL IN RED: Jenny Dowell and Nora Vidler-Blanksby featured in the Lovemore cabaret at the Star Court Theatre. Samantha Poate

SOMETHING marvellous happened in Lismore on Saturday last: The Lovemore cabaret was put on at the Star Court theatre.

This event was pulled together by Dee Dee Chenille as a way to bolster spirits in our community as the unhappiness and division caused by the same sex marriage plebiscite drags on.

In times like these, Lismore does was it always does well: it rallied and created a delightful event of goodwill and huge generosity of spirit.

Performers of all stripes did their best to show we are a town that celebrates and supports diversity.

There were frocks, flounces, singing fairies, dancing all-stars, ukeleles and pianos.

Feminist sex bomb MC Mae Wilde ushered acts on an off stage with such wit she had the audience in stitches.

Home-grown talent delighted everyone with their singing and dancing.

Performers included Arte Gitana Flamenco, Jex Lopez and the grave Diggers, Essie Thomas and Alikeen Killer, with pop-up cameos galore from Spiral Orbit, Dragan Zan Wright and others.

Maude Boate looked wonderful in a glam outfit and a ginormous wig.

The highlight of the night was when Nora Vidler- Banksby (aka Queen of Tregeagle) crowned Jenny Dowell the Queen of Lismore complete with robe and crown.

Jenny gave a heart stirring speech about the need for us all to look after each other and support our friends. Then everyone danced to the all-time favourite Love is in the Air.

We all shouted YES and danced and clapped and

cheered. It was wonderful. There are times when it is abundantly clear why Lismore is such a wonderful little town